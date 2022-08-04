World Markets

Rugby-New Zealand team to play South Africa in Rugby Championship

Nick Said Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Aug 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster has named the following team to play South Africa in their Rugby Championship opener at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday:

15-Jordie Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-David Havili, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Scott Barrett, 4-Sam Whitelock, 3-Angus Ta'avao, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-George Bower

Replacements: 16 Dane Coles, 17-Ethan de Groot, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Shannon Frizell, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Richie Mo'unga, 23-Quinn Tupaea

(Reporting by Nick Said)

Reuters

