Rugby-New Zealand team to play Australia in Tri-Nations

Contributor
Greg Stutchbury Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

SYDNEY, Oct 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand coach Ian Foster named the following team on Thursday to play Australia in the opening Tri-Nations fixture in Sydney on Saturday:

Team: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Jordie Barrett, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Hoskins Sotutu, 7-Sam Cane (captain), 6-Shannon Frizell, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Patrick Tuipulotu, 3-Ofa Tuungafasi, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Karl Tu'inukuafe

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Alex Hodgman, 18-Tyrel Lomax, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Dalton Papalii, 21-TJ Perenara, 22- Ngani Laumape, 23-Rieko Ioane

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((greg.stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com;))

