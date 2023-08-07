News & Insights

Rugby-New Zealand squad for the World Cup

August 07, 2023 — 01:26 am EDT

Written by Nick Mulvenney for Reuters ->

Aug 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand selectors Ian Foster, Jason Ryan and Joe Schmidt named on Monday the following 33-man squad for this year's World Cup in France:

Forwards - Codie Taylor, Dane Coles, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala, Ofa Tuungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa'i, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Luke Jacobson, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell

Backs - Aaron Smith, Finlay Christie, Cam Roigard, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Caleb Clarke, Emoni Narawa, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Mark Telea, Will Jordan.

