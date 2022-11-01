Rugby-New Zealand lock Retallick gets three-week ban for red card

Nov 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick will miss the autumn internationals against Wales and Scotland after being handed a three week suspension following his red card against Japan on Saturday.

Retallick will, however, be available to face England at Twickenham on Nov. 19 if he completes a coaching intervention programme, an independent judicial committee said on Tuesday. He has 48 hours to appeal his sentence.

It is a blow for a New Zealand side already without captain Sam Cane and hooker Dane Coles because of injury, weakening their forward pack.

Retallick received a red card in the 65th minute of New Zealand's tense 38-31 victory in Tokyo after a dangerous clear-out of Japan backrow Kazuki Himeno at a ruck.

