Rugby-Namibia qualify for 2023 World Cup

Reuters
July 10 (Reuters) - Namibia qualified for their seventh successive Rugby World Cup finals, comprehensively beating Kenya 36-0 on Sunday in Aix-en-Provence, France to win the Rugby Africa Cup.

Namibia’s reward is a place in Pool A with hosts France, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay at the tournament in September next year.

Flanker Wian Conradie scored a hat-trick of tries and captain Johan Deysel the other in the final of the African qualifying tournament, played at the Stade Maurice David in the south of France.

Flyhalf Cliven Loubser added four penalties and a conversion, with substitute PW Steenkamp adding another conversion to deny Kenya a first ever qualification.

Namibia have competed at every World Cup since the 1999 tournament but lost all 22 matches they have played in the finals.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

