Rugby-Meafou one of three new caps in France team to face Wales

Adds quotes, details

March 8 (Reuters) - Emmanuel Meafou is one of three new caps in the France side to face Wales in Sunday's Six Nations clash in Cardiff, with Fabien Galthie making eight changes to his team named on Friday.

Lock Meafou, 25, comes in for Posolo Tuilagi, out through illness, while Leo Barre makes his debut at fullback with Thomas Ramos moving to flyhalf for the first time with France in place of the injured Matthieu Jalibert.

"Thomas Ramos is a leader, we bring him up to flyhalf so that he can weigh in with his determination and his knowledge of the game," Galthie said.

Centre Nicolas Depoortere is the other debutant as he fills in for the suspended Jonathan Danty, who was sent off in the 13-13 draw with Italy.

"The facts are making places available. Red cards, injuries, but also performances," Galthie said.

"My thoughts go out to Jonathan (Danty) who has freed up a spot. Nicolas Depoortere had already worked with us when he was in the under-20s, he was already coming to challenge the others during training sessions."

Louis Bielle-Biarrey and captain Gregory Alldritt both return from injury after missing the game with Italy, and Nolann Le Garrec is preferred at scrumhalf with Maxime Lucu dropping to the bench.

Julien Marchand is chosen ahead of hooker Peato Mauvaka who is among the replacements, and lock Thibaud Flament comes in for Cameron Woki who is dropped from the matchday squad.

"We let Cameron take a breather to come back stronger. But he is still part of the France group," the head coach said.

"The same goes for Julien Marchand in place of Peato Mauvaka. Julien will give us his motivation."

Georges-Henri Colombe is another player who could make his debut, with the prop named on the bench.

France are fourth in the standings on six points after one win, one draw and one defeat while Wales are three points behind in fifth with three defeats.

"We'll be better soon. We are going through a difficult time," Galthie added.

"We are in a period of resilience. It only increases my desire to succeed."

Team:

15-Leo Barre, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Nicolas Depoortere, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Thomas Ramos, 9-Nolann Le Garrec, 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Sebastien Taofifenua, 18-Georges-Henri Colombe, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Yoram Moefana.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes Editing by Toby Davis)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.