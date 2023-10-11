Rugby-Libbok sweats on coach’s choice as Bok debate flyhalf to take on France

By Mark Gleeson

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Flyhalf Manie Libbok might have earned praise for adding a more incisive edge to South Africa’s attack but after struggling with kicking will have to wait and see whether he gets the key pivot post for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France.

Libbok went into the tournament as the Springboks’ first choice flyhalf after injury to Handre Pollard.

But while doubts over his kicking were initially assuaged in their record-breaking warm-up test win over New Zealand, they returned as he missed vital efforts in the 13-8 defeat by Ireland in the pool stage last month.

With Pollard fortuitously drafted back into South Africa’s squad as an injury replacement, and then showing no ill effects from a calf problem in the last pool game against Tonga, there is now a difficult choice to make.

"I know what criticism is out there when it comes to my kicking," said Libbok in the build-up to the Sunday’s clash at the Stade de France, "but for me I’m focusing on myself.

"It is something I have to get right especially at this level where the margins are so small. I am just working hard and trying to get it right."

The 26-year-old Libbok won the first of his 12 caps last November and has shown a clever ability to read space in front of him plus superb distribution skills.

Pollard might lack his flair but is a proven match winner many times over in his 66 previous test appearances and is usually deadly accurate in front of the poles.

"First and foremost it is nice to have Handre back in the camp, him and I work nicely together, we pick each other up,” Libbok added.

"It's awesome to work with him. It doesn't matter who is going to start. If he is going to play, if I am going to play. I know he'll do a good job, a great job. He is a world class player, he has been there and done that so for me it's awesome to have him back in the camp. He helps me a lot and we work nicely together."

South Africa have delayed their team announcement for Sunday as they ponder several selection options, with the flyhalf position likely to be the subject of some intense debate among the coaches.

(Editing by Christian Radnedge)

