Rugby-Leinster, Montpellier report additional COVID-19 cases

Reuters
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Irish rugby side Leinster said more senior players are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Friday's Champions Cup game against Montpellier in France.

Leinster postponed training on Monday as they awaited further results after three players and a member of staff tested positive before their Champions Cup win over Bath on Saturday.

"The latest cases follow the antigen and PCR testing which were carried out at Leinster Rugby on all players, coaches and staff," Leinster said in a statement.

"The remaining members of the Leinster Rugby squad will train today in UCD and will continue to test daily and take all necessary precautions."

Montpellier also reported a fifth positive case in their squad ahead of Leinster's visit but did not specify whether this was a player or member of staff.

"In view of the latest results, the people concerned have been isolated and the team is now training in separate groups before being tested again on Wednesday," Montpellier said.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((hritika.sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

