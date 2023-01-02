Rugby-Leinster apologise after pro-IRA song played at stadium

January 02, 2023 — 12:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Leinster Rugby have issued an apology after a pro-IRA song was played at their stadium following Saturday's 41-12 win over Connacht.

The apology came after the Wolfe Tones' 'Celtic Symphony' was played. The song's lyrics refer to support for the paramilitary Irish Republican Army that sought to end British rule in Northern Ireland.

"A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn't have been played," Leinster said in a statement.

"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn't happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused."

Last month, European soccer's governing body UEFA fined the Football Association of Ireland 20,000 euros ($21,400) after videos emerged of their women's team singing the same song following their win against Scotland in October to qualify for the World Cup.

($1 = 0.9346 euros)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Rohith.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.