Rugby League-Penrith win battle of the west to go back-to-back

Adds details

SYDNEY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Penrith Panthers outclassed their western Sydney neighbours the Parramatta Eels 28-12 at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday to win back-to-back National Rugby League (NRL) titles for the first time.

Winger Brian To'o scored two tries in a Man of the Match performance as the Panthers became only the second team in the NRL era to win successive premierships after the Sydney Roosters in 2018-2019.

Led by the father-son team of coach Ivan Cleary and his playmaker son Nathan, the Panthers exerted their dominance in the first half and established an 18-0 lead before the break.

Centre Stephen Crichton, forward Scott Sorensen and winger Charlie Staines also crossed and halfback Cleary added eight points with his boot to give the Panthers their fourth title in front of a crowd of 82,415.

The Eels, who had been looking to break a 36-year title drought, finally got on the scoreboard with consolation tries from Clint Gutherson and Jakob Arthur in the last four minutes.

They were never really in the contest, however, as the Panthers added another triumph to go with their 1991, 2003 and 2021 premiership titles.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.