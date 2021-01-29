Rugby league-Marshall wants to go out a champion after Souths move

SYDNEY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Former World Player of the Year Benji Marshall thinks he could go out as a champion after signing up to play his 19th National Rugby League (NRL) season with the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The 35-year-old New Zealand captain joined the club, which is co-owned by Hollywood star Russell Crowe, on a one-year deal on Friday after being released by Wests Tigers and turning down a lucrative move to England's Super League.

The move reunites the skilful halfback with Wayne Bennett, who previously coached him at the Brisbane Broncos and was an New Zealand assistant coach when Marshall led the Kiwis to a shock win over Australia in the 2008 World Cup final.

The Rabbitohs, playoff semi-finalists last year, are targeting a record-extending 22nd title this season with a squad featuring standout playmakers Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds as well as fullback Latrell Mitchell.

"I couldn't sleep last night, I was that excited. It felt like it was the first day at school," Marshall, who won the Golden Boot as the world's best player in 2010, said in a statement.

"It's an opportunity for me to not only play, but to go out winning a competition. With this squad here, the coaches, it's a great opportunity for that and that's my goal."

Marshall, who won his only NRL title with the Tigers in 2005, switched to rugby union in 2014 in an ultimately fruitless bid to play for the All Blacks at the World Cup.

Media reports in Australia are suggesting that New Zealand Warriors fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who won the 2018 Dally M as the best player in the NRL, is set to follow his lead at the end of this season.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

