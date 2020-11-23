Rugby League-Manly forward Titmuss dies aged 20

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Manly Sea Eagles forward Keith Titmuss has died aged 20 after falling ill at a training session, the National Rugby League (NRL) club said on Monday.

Titmuss, who rose through the ranks at Manly, reported feeling sick at the club's Narrabeen base and was transported to the Northern Beaches Hospital. He was then taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where he passed away.

"We are all devastated by this news," Manly coach Des Hasler said in a statement on the club's website.

"Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles."

Titmuss scored the game-winning try for Manly in the 2017 under-20s grand final and was included in the Sydney-based club's full-time squad for the 2021 NRL season.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

