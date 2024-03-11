News & Insights

Rugby league-Leniu banned for eight weeks for racist slur

March 11, 2024 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Nick Mulvenney and Amlan Chakraborty for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Sydney Roosters prop Spencer Leniu was suspended for eight weeks by the National Rugby League (NRL) on Monday for racially abusing an opponent during the league's season-opening doubleheader in Las Vegas.

Leniu admitted to calling Brisbane Broncos five eighth Ezra Mam, who is an Indigenous Australian, a "monkey" during the match at the Allegiant Stadium, but denied he meant it as a racial slur.

"The panel consisting of former international Bob Lindner and ex-referee Sean Hampstead believed Leniu's remorse was genuine, however concluded that there was a fundamental need to send a strong deterrent," the NRL said on its website.

Leniu, born in New Zealand but raised in Western Sydney, had already apologised to Mam and offered to fly to Brisbane to make another apology in person, Australian media reported.

"We accept the suspension to Spencer of eight weeks..." Roosters CEO Joe Kelly said in a statement.

"Spencer has learnt a great deal from the past week and we will ensure that we continue to support him in any way we can and increase his education..."

