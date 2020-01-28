Rugby League-Folau joins Super League outfit Catalans Dragons

Former Australia rugby union international Israel Folau has made a switch back to rugby league after joining Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal, the French club announced http://www.catalansdragons.com/en/articles-9/196-7619-dragons-sign-israel-folau on Tuesday.
