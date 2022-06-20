Rugby league bans transgender players from women's international competition

Contributor
Ian Ransom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ed Sykes

Rugby league has banned transgender players in women's international competition until further notice, Australian media reported on Tuesday.

June 21 (Reuters) - Rugby league has banned transgender players in women's international competition until further notice, Australian media reported on Tuesday.

The International Rugby League (IRL) said in a statement published by Australian media that it needed to further consult and "complete additional research" before finalising its transgender policy.

"It is the IRL's responsibility to balance the individual's right to participate ... against perceived risk to other participants, and to ensure all are given a fair hearing," the statement said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters