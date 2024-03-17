Rugby-Laidlaw's no name Hurricanes exceed expectations

By Nick Mulvenney

March 18 (Reuters) - As the dust settled after the fourth round of Super Rugby Pacific, the Wellington Hurricanes sat proudly at the top of the standings after compiling a 4-0 start to the season for only the second time in the capital club's history.

In 2016, the Hurricanes were the last team to win the Super Rugby championship before the Canterbury Crusaders established an iron grip on the title under Scott Robertson.

Robertson's departure to the All Blacks coaching job had many pundits forecasting a dip in fortunes for the Crusaders but few predicted that it would be the Hurricanes benefiting.

Totemic loose forward Ardie Savea was off on sabbatical in Japan and they lost another big chunk of experience when his All Blacks team mate Jordie Barrett was rubbed out for three weeks after being sent off in his 100th match.

Despite that, the Hurricanes edged the Queensland Reds in golden point overtime in that game, outfought the Auckland Blues in week three, and last Friday won in Christchurch to condemn the Crusaders to their worst ever start to a season.

"You actually start thinking about what the Crusaders have done to win seven titles, you can't think of any other sport and franchise has been able to do something as crazy as that," coach Clark Laidlaw said after the 14-10 victory.

"Delighted with the win."

While young scrumhalf Cam Roigard and his backup TJ Perenara are well-known from their All Blacks exploits, few of the other Hurricanes have any profile outside New Zealand.

Laidlaw himself led New Zealand to a Sevens silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but his international profile pales in comparison to those of his father Roy and cousin Greig, both Scotland scrumhalves and British and Irish Lions tourists.

Reputations are being built, however, with fullback Ruben Love hailed as one of the most exciting players in Super Rugby this year and forwards like Brayden Iose impressing with their physicality, discipline and workrate.

"It starts at the top, Clarky and the coaching staff are doing a terrific job around our culture and around a really inclusive and player-led environment," number eight Iose said.

"I feel like players challenge the coaches and vice versa and it's really competitive but a really great place to be at the moment. I feel like they're doing a good job about getting the best out of the boys."

Laidlaw credited assistant coach Cory Jane, the former All Blacks winger, for the Hurricanes conceding so few penalties against the Crusaders, despite coming under huge pressure in the second half at a stadium that was a fortress until recent times.

"CJ has done an awesome job with the defence around being a bit more disciplined, trusting each other," he said.

"I thought we could see that in large parts in this middle part of the field, where we didn't give away any penalties. So that was huge."

