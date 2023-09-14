News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-Key Springboks hooker Marx under injury cloud

Credit: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA

September 14, 2023 — 12:47 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Africa face a potentially huge blow to their bid to retain the Rugby World Cup after hooker Malcolm Marx was sent for scans for an undisclosed injury picked up in training on Wednesday.

Marx, one of two specialist hookers in the squad along with Bongi Mbonambi, was never going to be involved in Sunday’s second Pool B game against minnows Romania but the Springboks are worried about his availability for remainder of the tournament in France.

Team officials did not elaborate on Marx’s issue but said an update on his fitness would be provided in the coming days.

South Africa do not have a third specialist hooker in the squad, with regular loose forwards Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden nominated cover.

The Stormers' Joseph Dweba was placed on standby when the squad was announced last month.

Fourie will be on the bench against Romania with Mbonambi starting the game.

Marx is the second key player under an injury cloud for South Africa after lock Eben Etzebeth left last weekend’s 18-3 victory over Scotland due to a shoulder issue.

Springboks director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said Etzebeth was likely to be out for seven to 10 days but should return for the crunch group game against world number one Ireland at Stade de France on Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.