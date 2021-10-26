Rugby-Kerevi, McMahon withdraw from Wallabies' European tour

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said it was "hugely disappointing" that Japan-based duo Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon had withdrawn from the Wallabies' European tour.

The Suntory Sungoliath pair had been included in coach Dave Rennie's squad for next month's internationals against Scotland, England and Wales.

"The players have made the decision to withdraw, for personal and or other reasons," Marinos told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Samu has cited the fact he has been on the road for a long time, from the sevens, through to the Olympics, through to where he is. He has cited his physical and mental wellbeing.

"Obviously, they're going to go into another hard-ish bubble overseas. Sean just made the decision that he would rather withdraw himself from the tour."

Kerevi returned to the Wallabies squad in September for the first time since the 2019 World Cup and played in Rugby Championship wins over South Africa and Argentina, but missed Saturday's narrow victory over Japan due to an ankle injury.

McMahon featured once from the bench since returning to the squad at the start of October after an almost-four year absence.

"From our side, it's hugely disappointing," said Marinos.

"It's disappointing for the fact that we've backed these players, in terms of giving them another opportunity.

"We just expected a more honest approach, right from the beginning, if it was not their intention to travel.

"If there was an inclination they were not going to tour, we would have appreciated it a lot earlier. At the time, when they were told they were going to be selected on that tour."

Australia will play Scotland at Murrayfield on Nov. 7 before taking on England at Twickenham six days later. They complete their tour in Cardiff against Wales on Nov. 20.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford)

