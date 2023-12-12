News & Insights

Rugby-Jones to be named Japan head coach on Thursday - reports

December 12, 2023 — 07:44 am EST

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones is set to return as Japan's head coach, local media reported, with an announcement expected as soon as Thursday.

Former Australia and England coach Jones attended a final interview in Tokyo last week with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU), which is expected to make the decision official on Wednesday, the Daily sports newspaper reported on Sunday.

The appointment will be announced at a press conference on Thursday, the Sponnichi Annex reported.

A spokesman for the JRFU said nothing had been decided on the head coach job or the timing of a public announcement.

Jones, 63, previously served as head coach of Japan's national Brave Blossoms team from 2012-2015. He has been linked with the job since resigning as Australia coach in October.

