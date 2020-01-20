Rugby-Jones planning "clear the air" player talks over Saracens scandal

Coach Eddie Jones has scheduled "clear the air" talks for everyone in his Six Nations squad to ensure any rumbling discontent over the Saracens' salary cap scandal does not sour the atmosphere in the England camp.
