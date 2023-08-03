Rugby-Jones backs Carter as he doubles down on youth for All Blacks test

Writes through with new quotes

SYDNEY, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australia coach Eddie Jones on Thursday rounded on a reporter who questioned his selection of Carter Gordon at flyhalf for last week's loss to the All Blacks in Melbourne and again for this weekend's return match in Dunedin.

Scrumhalf Tate McDermott will captain the Wallabies for the first time after Jones doubled down on the youthful team that lost 38-7 to their trans-Tasman Sea rivals last Saturday.

McDermott will resume his halfback partnership with Gordon, who made his first test start in front of 83,944 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jones bridled when it was suggested that he had been mistaken to give Gordon his debut in such a high profile game after having played only two tests off the bench.

"I'm going to get it right and the player will get it right. To say that a young ten's first game, you’ve got it wrong in selecting him, is just a load of rubbish mate," Jones said.

"If you know anything about rugby, you know that tens need time in the seat. If you don't know anything about rugby, don’t talk to me."

Australia are still seeking a first win under Jones since he returned as coach in January after being sacked by England at the end of last year.

In one forced change to his team in the front row, Pone Fa'amausili gets his first start at tighthead prop in place of Allan Alaalatoa, who ruptured his Achilles tendon while captaining the side last week and will miss the World Cup.

Zane Nonggorr, who has played one test, will back up Fa'amausili from the bench, where lock Will Skelton will also start the game to allow Richie Arnold a run-on role in the second row.

Jones has also taken a gamble in his back row with Fraser McReight returning at openside flanker and young gun Tom Hooper moving across to start on the blind side in place of Jed Holloway, who was dropped.

"Really happy with Tom last week, his workrate was incredible," said Jones.

"He was outstanding and now we're playing (under the roof) at Dunedin. It's going to be lightning quick so we've decided to go for a faster six."

Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Mark Nawaqanitawase, 13-Jordan Petaia, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Tate McDermott, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Fraser McReight, 6-Tom Hooper, 5-Richie Arnold, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Pone Fa’amausili, 2-David Porecki, 1-Angus Bell

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-James Slipper, 18-Zane Nonggorr, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Rob Leota, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Izaia Perese.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Toby Chopra)

