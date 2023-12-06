Rugby-Japan's Horie to retire at end of season

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japan hooker Shota Horie said on Wednesday he will retire from the sport at the end of the local domestic season, bringing an end to a career that has spanned four World Cups.

Horie, who has 76 caps, played at the 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 World Cups and last appeared for Japan in a Pool D loss to Argentina at this year's tournament in France.

The 37-year-old was part of the Brave Blossoms team that beat South Africa 34-32 at the 2015 World Cup in a match dubbed the 'Brighton Miracle', while he also played a part in their run to the quarter-finals at the 2019 tournament.

"I had a good rugby career. I realise that I have come this far thanks to the support of many people," Horie told a press conference.

"About a year and a half ago, I thought I would retire after this season, regardless of whether the result of the World Cup (this autumn) was good or bad."

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

