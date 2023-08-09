Rugby-Japan coach Joseph to return to Highlanders after World Cup

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan coach Jamie Joseph will return to the Otago Highlanders after the World Cup to take up a new "Head of Rugby" role overseeing recruitment, retention and mentoring head coach Clarke Dermody at the Super Rugby team.

The former All Blacks and Japan flanker coached the Dunedin-based Highlanders to their only Super Rugby trophy in 2015 before taking charge of Japan the following year.

Joseph said the four-year deal with the Highlanders was a great opportunity to "give back" to the club and the region.

"I did my study at the University of Otago, played for Otago and my family have enjoyed being raised and schooled in Dunedin," he said in a statement.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time as head coach of the Highlanders, so I am genuinely excited about returning to the South to offer my services to the club in 2024."

The weakest of New Zealand's five Super Rugby teams, the Highlanders failed to reach the Super Rugby playoffs this season and have been powerless to arrest a long decline.

The departures of veteran All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith, flanker Shannon Frizell and lock Josh Dickson to Japan after the World Cup will add to Joseph and Dermody's challenge in turning the Highlanders around.

"Each year players are leaving clubs, it's harder to retain players, and so you might have a really strong year and then next year you might lose three or four key players," Joseph said in comments published by New Zealand news website Stuff on Thursday.

"For a team like the Highlanders, who have always found it challenging to retain and recruit players, that's been the biggest challenge for the club."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.