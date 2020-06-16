Rugby-Italy's Zanni retires at the age of 36

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Max Rossi

Italy's Alessandro Zanni has ended his playing career to join the coaching staff of Benetton, where he played club rugby since 2009, the national federation said on Tuesday.

June 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Alessandro Zanni has ended his playing career to join the coaching staff of Benetton, where he played club rugby since 2009, the national federation said on Tuesday.

Zanni, who played in the second or third row, won 119 caps for the Azzurri, making him the country's second-most capped player alongside Martin Castrogiovanni and behind Sergio Parisse.

The 36-year-old made his Italy debut in 2005.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More