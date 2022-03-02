Rugby-Italy's Faiva handed four-week ban for red card v Ireland

March 2 (Reuters) - Italy hooker Hame Faiva has received a four-week ban for his red card in Sunday's Six Nations defeat by Ireland in Dublin, the tournament's disciplinary committee said on Wednesday.

Faiva, who came on for the injured Gianmarco Lucchesi, was sent off in the 19th minute of Italy's 57-6 loss for a high tackle on Irish hooker Dan Sheehan.

"The player had acted recklessly by committing a high and dangerous tackle whereby his shoulder had made direct contact with the neck of an opponent with significant force," the committee said in a statement.

"On that basis, the Committee applied World Rugby's mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play resulting in contact with the head."

Faiva, who has the right to appeal the decision, will miss Italy's remaining Six Nations matches against Scotland and Wales.

Italy are bottom of the Six Nations standings after losing their first three games.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

