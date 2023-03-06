Rugby-Italy's Capuozzo to miss remaining Six Nations games v Wales, Scotland

March 06, 2023 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by Angelica Medina for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Italy's injured full-back Ange Capuozzo will miss the rest of the Six Nations, including matches against Wales and Scotland, the Italian rugby federation said on Monday.

The 23-year-old suffered a left shoulder injury during the 34-20 defeat by Ireland in Rome but remained on the field.

He will continue rehabilitation at Top 14 side Toulouse, who will help him recover ahead of their 2022/23 title challenge.

French-born Capuozzo was named World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year and has started the first three Six Nations matches of the present campaign.

In March last year on debut against Scotland he scored two tries and then helped Italy secure a famous 22-21 win over Wales in Cardiff which ended a seven-year Six Nations losing streak.

Italy have one point from three games and face bottom side Wales, who have yet to earn a point, on Saturday.

