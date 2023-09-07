Rugby-Italy make two changes for World Cup opener against Namibia

adds quotes

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy have brought in English-born lock Dino Lamb and prop Danilo Fischetti to their starting XV for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Namibia in Saint-Etienne on Saturday, the only changes from their final warm-up win over Japan last month.

Coach Kieran Crowley has selected an otherwise settled side that sees Paolo Garbisi at flyhalf, Tommaso Allan in the fullback position and livewire wing Ange Capuozzo as part of an attacking backline selection.

Montanna Ioane, who scored a hat-trick of tries in the 42-21 victory over Japan, keeps his place, with loose forward Michele Lamaro to captain the side.

Lamb has replaced Niccolo Cannone, who is not in the matchday 23, while Fischetti comes in for Ivan Nemer, who has dropped to the bench.

Five of the team played against Namibia at the 2019 World Cup, where Italy ran out 47-22 winners in the first game of the tournament for both sides in Japan.

"We've obviously had a look at Namibia and we understand the sort of game they will bring to us, we think," coach Kieran Crowley told reporters.

"And so, we've got a couple of options we want to try but our main focus is on our performance.

"We have to be precise in what we do, we have to control our possession and that's the same with any game; you've got to have composure under the pressure they will put us under at times.

"If we can get those three things right in this game, we will be pretty happy about it."

Crowley, who will leave his role after the World Cup, said Italy were determined to show their progress in this tournament.

"You've seen a big shift in the last year in test match rugby on how it is being played," he said.

"Teams are probably playing a little bit more, rather than the box-kicking games we used to see in test matches, and we've embraced the challenge that has been put out in front of us.

"We wanted to create an identity and get some respect and credibility and in the end that's why you play. This group will keep developing and hopefully this is another step on the way."

Italy will also face hosts France, New Zealand and Uruguay in Pool A.

Italy team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Luca Morisi, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Dino Lamb, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Hame Faiva, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-David Sisi, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Martin Page-Relo, 22-Paolo Odogwu, 23-Pierre Bruno

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Ken Ferris)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.