Rugby-Ireland's Sexton a Six Nations doubt due to cheekbone injury

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Ireland could be without skipper Johnny Sexton for the start of their Six Nations campaign next month after his club Leinster said he had to undergo a procedure on a cheekbone injury.

Sexton was forced to leave the field after colliding with Connacht's Jared Butler in Leinster's 41-12 victory on Sunday.

Leinster said he would be assessed after having the procedure on Tuesday. Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 4 before taking on defending champions France in Dublin a week later.

Flyhalf Sexton, 37, has said he is planning to retire after the World Cup in France this year.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

