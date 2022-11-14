Rugby-Ireland's Henshaw to miss Australia test with hamstring injury

Credit: REUTERS/LORRAINE O'SULLIVAN

November 14, 2022 — 09:19 am EST

Written by Shrivathsa Sridhar for Reuters ->

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will miss their match against Australia in Dublin on Saturday due to a niggling hamstring injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) said on Monday.

The 29-year-old missed the 19-16 win over South Africa but returned for the 35-17 victory over Fiji in which he suffered a recurrence of the injury.

"Robbie Henshaw's hamstring issue will rule him out of this week's game... he will continue his rehab at Leinster," the IRFU said in a statement.

"The players who picked up knocks against South Africa -- Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan -- will be monitored across the early part of the week and re-integrated into training according to their individual management plans."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.