Rugby-Ireland's Healy to miss rest of Six Nations with hip injury

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ireland prop Cian Healy will miss the remainder of their Six Nations campaign with a hip injury he sustained in their 24-12 loss to England on Sunday, the Irish rugby union (IRFU) said.

The 32-year-old was taken off after suffering the knock at Twickenham Stadium and will miss Ireland's home match against Italy on March 7 and the trip to France the following week.

Lock Iain Henderson, who missed the last game, was recalled to head coach Andy Farrell's 28-man squad for a two-day training camp that will begin on Wednesday.

Ireland and England both have nine points after three rounds, four behind leaders France.

Doubts remain over the match in Dublin after the IRFU sought a meeting with minister for health Simon Harris, who said the game should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy.

More than 300 cases have been diagnosed in Italy, making it the worst-hit country in Europe, and officials have been forced to cancel a number of sporting events there.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

