News & Insights

Rugby-Ireland's Conway retires at 32 due to knee injury

Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

November 09, 2023 — 11:13 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Ireland wing Andrew Conway has retired from professional rugby at the age of 32 due to a knee injury, his club Munster said on Thursday.

Conway earned 30 Ireland caps and scored 15 tries, including two in last year's Six Nations as they won the Triple Crown and finished runners-up to France. He also played 150 games for Munster, scoring 50 tries.

"Unfortunately, I have been advised to retire from professional rugby because of a knee injury," Conway said in a statement, adding that an "incredible amount of work" had been put in by medical staff to try to get him back to full fitness.

"Playing for Ireland was my dream come true. Singing the national anthem with my team mates, watched on by family and friends was the proudest I’ve ever been."

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((chiranjit.ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.