Rugby-Ireland head coach Farrell signs two-year contract extension

July 29 (Reuters) - Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension with the national team with the option to extend the deal further, the governing body of the sport in the country (IRFU) said on Friday.

He will now remain in his position until at least August 2025.

Under Farrell, Ireland have climbed to the top of the world rankings a year out from the World Cup on the back of a historic series victory over New Zealand, which condemned the All Blacks to their first back-to-back home defeats in 24 years.

The team also clinched their first Triple Crown in four years at the Six Nations in March, a tournament in which they finished second behind France.

"I'm happy to extend my contract with Irish Rugby for a further two years. As a group we have made it clear that we are building towards the 2023 World Cup, and we have taken some decent strides in that regard in recent months," Farrell said.

"Ahead of the tour to New Zealand myself and (IRFU Performance Director) David Nucifora looked at the opportunities and challenges facing the national squad after the tournament in France.

"I am excited about continuing to work with the group and with the next generation of Irish international players."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.