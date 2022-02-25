Rugby-Ireland give Carbery another run out against Italy

Adds details

DUBLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Ireland named Joey Carbery at outhalf for Sunday's Six Nations game against Italy, opting to give the Munster man some more international experience even as captain and first choice ten Johnny Sexton returned to fitness.

Elsewhere, coach Andy Farrell made six changes from the side that ran tournament favourites France close two weeks ago, including handing Ulster's Michael Lowry a debut at fullback.

A hamstring strain ruled Sexton out of the 30-24 defeat by France and the 36-year-old flyhalf will be on the bench for what should be Ireland easiest game of the tournament after returning to full training this week.

Carbery, whose own international career has been disrupted by a series of injuries, made a belated first Six Nations start in Paris and his assured performance eased some of the concerns over Ireland's reliance on Sexton.

Two of the changes were enforced with hooker Dan Sheehan coming in as expected for Leinster team mate Ronan Kelleher, who is out of the rest of the campaign. Ryan Baird replaces James Ryan with the influential lock out with an adductor issue.

Fit-again British and Irish Lion Robbie Henshaw returns to the centre in place of Bundee Aki, while fellow Leinster back James Lowe is also back from injury and slots in at left wing with Mack Hansen moving to the right hand side.

Munster captain Peter O'Mahony also starts ahead of Jack Conan in a reshuffled backrow, with Caelan Doris moving to number eight and O'Mahony slotting in at blindside flanker.

Ireland, who trail leaders France by three points after securing a losing bonus point last time out, finish their campaign with a trip to England and a home finale against Scotland.

Ireland team:

15. Michael Lowry (Leinster) uncapped

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 39 caps

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 54 caps

11. James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

10. Joey Carbery (Munster) 29 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

8. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 14 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 37 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster, captain) 81 caps

5. Ryan Baird (Leinster) 7 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 27 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 54 caps

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 4 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 42 caps

Replacements

16. Rob Herring (Ulster) 23 caps

17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 45 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 20 caps

19. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster) 3 caps

20. Jack Conan (Leinster) 24 caps

21. Craig Casey (Munster) 4 caps

22. Johnny Sexton (Leinster) 102 caps

23. James Hume (Ulster) 3 caps

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

