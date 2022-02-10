Rugby-Ireland captain Sexton ruled out of France clash

(Adds quotes) By Padraic Halpin DUBLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ireland suffered a major blow ahead of Saturday's clash against France after captain Johnny Sexton was ruled out with a minor hamstring strain and his understudy at flyhalf Joey Carbery was handed a first Six Nations start. Ireland have become increasingly reliant on Sexton in recent years with injuries limiting Carbery to 28 caps, most off the bench, and nobody else coming close to challenging the 36-year-old Leinster talisman for the number 10 jersey. Coach Andy Farrell said he did not want to risk anything that would take Sexton out of the competition completely. Ireland's next game of the championship after the trip to Paris is at home to Italy on Feb. 27. "It's a small hamstring strain that's definitely going to keep him out of this weekend but we don't envisage it being difficult at all. It might be a week to 10 days," Farrell told a news conference. Carbery played in the last World Cup and came off the bench to close out Ireland's first ever victory against New Zealand in 2016 but a succession of injuries has kept his Six Nations involvement to just seven appearances off the bench. Carbery was the only change from the side who cruised past Wales 29-7 last weekend with fit-again British and Irish Lions Robbie Henshaw and Iain Henderson coming in to add considerable impact to the bench. Ireland and France both beat New Zealand in some style last November and top the Six Nations standings after opening their campaigns with bonus-point wins. Ireland team: 15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 17 caps 14. Andrew Conway (Munster) 28 caps 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 38 caps 12. Bundee Aki (Connacht) 34 caps 11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap 10. Joey Carbery (Munster) 28 caps 9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps 8. Jack Conan (Leinster) 23 caps 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 36 caps 6. Caelan Doris (Leinster) 13 caps 5. James Ryan (Leinster, captain) 41 caps 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 26 caps 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 53 caps 2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 17 caps 1. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 41 caps Replacements 16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster) 3 caps 17. Cian Healy (Leinster) 113 caps 18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht) 19 caps 19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 65 caps 20. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 80 caps 21. Conor Murray (Munster) 93 caps 22. Jack Carty (Connacht) 10 caps 23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 53 caps (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond) ((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION NATIONS IRL/ (UPDATE 2)

