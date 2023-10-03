News & Insights

US Markets

Rugby-Internal standards enough motivation for All Blacks, says Foster

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

October 03, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by Nick Mulvenney for Reuters ->

By any measure, anything less than the bonus-point win New Zealand need to be guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals would be a seismic shock.

That Foster made nine changes to his starting side will not help Los Teros too much given he was able to bring in players of the calibre of skipper Sam Cane, Damian McKenzie, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Sam Whitelock.

Foster said he would take a two-pronged approach to making sure his team were up for the contest against the South Americans, who lost only 27-12 to France in their Pool A opener.

"So what are the facts? We've got so much to achieve ourselves. That's a fact. We're not in a quarter-final yet, so we've got to make sure we do that. We're playing a team that basically had the same scoreline against France as we did (NZ lost 27-13 in the opening game). I'm not trying to talk them up falsely, but that deserves a lot of respect.

"I love their attitude, I think they are a really, really passionate rugby team. If we're not in the house, then we're going to struggle. That's a fact."

The second motivation comes from the expected internal performance levels of a team from a relatively small nation that has dominated the sport for over a century, including winning three of the nine previous World Cups.

"At the end of the day, we've just got to meet our own standards," Foster added. "It's about us living up to the things that we say we want to do, and we've just got to make sure we do them.

"We're at our best when we are on edge. Sometimes our opponent puts us on edge, sometimes the situation puts you on edge, but at all times your own internal standards have to be the edge that really matters the most."

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Mitch Phillips)

((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403 574 069;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.