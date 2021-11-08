Rugby-Injured Wales hooker Owens to miss rest of autumn series

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wales hooker Ken Owens will miss their remaining autumn international tests against Fiji and Australia due to a back injury, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said.

The Six Nations champions face Fiji on Sunday before rounding off the year against Australia on Nov. 20, with both games matches to be played at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent him from taking any part in the Autumn Nations Series," the WRU tweeted on Monday.

Owens sat out last weekend's 23-18 defeat by world champions South Africa. He was initially named in Wales' line-up for last month's game against New Zealand but withdrew shortly after the team was announced.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

