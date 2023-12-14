Rugby in denial over concussion problem, says author Peters

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sam Peters had his dream job as a rugby writer but, as his interest in the game's concussion problem came up against a wall of denial and obfuscation, he morphed into an investigative reporter, often a lone, vilified, voice demanding answers.

Now, with the publication of his book "Concussed: Sport's Uncomfortable Truth", which was short-listed for the William Hill sports book of the year award, Peters is seemingly very much on the right side of history.

The book includes a section on the damage of repeated heading in soccer but is predominantly concerned with rugby, a sport Peters played, watched and reported on for his job at the UK's Mail on Sunday.

In his early probing Peters felt himself in an "Emperor's New Clothes" situation, as officialdom routinely said there was not a problem, but the data he was seeing screamed that there absolutely was.

"It was sort of surreal because I'd seen the research that had been done in American football, I was studying the RFU (Rugby Football Union) injury data and I was constantly dumbfounded about the way they presented that data," Peters told Reuters.

"One year there might have been a slight drop in a particular injury frequency and their press release headline would say the game was getting safer, even when the trends were all up.

"I was reporting on 50-odd games a season, seeing with my own eyes that guys were getting knocked out frequently or getting concussed and carrying on playing. To me it just didn't stack up. It was an exercise in denial."

THE STORY

It was not just the rugby establishment that wanted nothing to do with Peters as several of his media colleagues felt that he should be writing about the tries rather than traumas.

"Don't get me wrong, I got a lot of support, but a lot of people were saying 'why are you trying to kill the game?', he said. "I love the game - I played it and watching it was my living - but I just thought 'I'm a journalist, not a PR guy and I'll try to follow the story'".

Peters devotes several pages to the 2015 George North incident when the Wales back was twice knocked out and twice cleared to return to action in a Six Nations game against England, despite seven million TV viewers able to see that he was clearly in no state to continue.

But Peters also explains that such high-profile KOs are only a small part of the problem, as repeated "sub-concussive" impacts can have a devastating long-term effect.

Although frustrated by the glacial pace of recognition and action by the sport's various governing bodies, Peters is also concerned by a number of high-profile ex-players who still spout the "man up" credo.

"Smart parents want to protect their kids and they also want them to exercise and have fun which are absolutely all things you can do while playing rugby," he said.

"But if you've got really influential people at the top of the sport still saying players should never come off with a head injury, then that's seriously problematic.

"Hopefully people have learned that playing on with a brain injury - demonstrable, easily diagnosed concussion - is a stupid, wretched thing to do."

PLAYERS' LAWSUIT

Concussion in the sport is in the news due to a group of nearly 300 former players, including England's World Cup-winning hooker Steve Thompson, suing three governing bodies, claiming they failed to protect them from the risk of long-term neurological injuries.

"I wasn't surprised it came about. It's very disappointing and sad for everyone involved," said Peters, who advised the legal team who put the original case together.

"I don't know what the legal arguments are going to be other than I think there is definitely a case to say at the very point the game was getting more dangerous they reduced the return-to-play protocols down from three weeks to six days.

"I do hope it leads to proper support for players after their careers."

In response, a joint statement by World Rugby (WR), the RFU and Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said: "Whilst legal action prevents us reaching out to support the players involved, we want them to know that we care deeply about their struggles, that we are listening and that they are members of the rugby family.

"Rugby is committed to leading the welfare agenda in sport, driven by evolving science and research to protect and support players at all levels. A lower tackle height is also being trialled in the community game to ensure that the benefits of our great sport can be enjoyed by all."

