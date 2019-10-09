Rugby-Horne shines as Scots beat Russia to set up Japan decider

George Horne scored a hat-trick as Scotland ran in nine tries in a 61-0 bonus-point thrashing of Russia on Wednesday to set up a crunch Pool A showdown with host nation Japan for a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.