Rugby-Hodge, Wilson return for Australia, Care back for England

(Recasts after England team announcement, adds byline)

By Nick Mulvenney

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Wallabies Reece Hodge and Harry Wilson will play their first tests this year and former rugby league standout Suliasi Vunivalu could make his test debut in Saturday's series decider against England.

Australia coach Dave Rennie made a raft of changes to his matchday 23 after the 25-17 in Brisbane last week that tied up the series 1-1, most of them forced by injury or suspension.

England were forced to replace openside flanker Sam Underhill and second row Maro Itoje after they suffered concussions in Brisbane and, as expected, Lewis Ludlum was brought into the back row with Ollie Chessum at lock.

Coach Eddie Jones made only one tactical change to his starting side, reverting to the experienced Danny Care as the starting scrumhalf with Jack van Poortvliet backing up.

Jack Willis will cover the back row from the replacements bench after being a late withdrawal from the side last week because of a rib injury, while Nick Isiekwe covers the second row.

The versatile Hodge, who was left out of the initial Australia squad for the series, was named at fullback for the third test after a trio of other options were all ruled out by injury.

Wilson will play on the blindside flank at Sydney Cricket Ground to allow Rob Leota to bolster Rennie's severely depleted stock of lock forwards from the bench after starting in the number six shirt for the first two tests.

Nick Frost, who made his debut off the bench last week, will make his first test start alongside Matt Philip in the second row.

James Slipper starts at loosehead prop instead of the less experienced Angus Bell, while Allan Alaalatoa is on the bench to cover tighthead after recovering from a concussion sustained in Australia's 30-28 opening test victory in Perth.

Winger Vunivalu, a powerful and prolific try-scorer in the National Rugby League before switching codes, was named as back three cover among the replacements.

"He's a hell of an athlete and so we're excited for him to get an opportunity at the weekend," said Rennie. "We can see him getting some reasonable minutes and hopefully stamp his authority on rugby at this level."

Australia: 15-Reece Hodge, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Hunter Paisami, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Noah Lolesio, 9-Nic White, 8-Rob Valetini, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Harry Wilson, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Nick Frost, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Ala'alatoa, 19-Rob Leota, 20-Pete Samu, 21-Tate McDermott, 22-Len Ikitau, 23-Suliasi Vunivalu

England: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Jack Nowell, 13-Guy Porter, 12-Owen Farrell, 11-Tommy Freeman, 10-Marcus Smith, 9-Danny Care, 8-Billy Vunipola, 7-Lewis Ludlam, 6-Courtney Lawes (captain), 5-Jonny Hill, 4-Ollie Chessum, 3-Will Stuart, 2-Jamie George, 1-Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Joe Heyes, 19-Nick Isiekwe, 20-Jack Willis, 21-Jack van Poortvliet, 22-Will Joseph, 23-Henry Arundell (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Christopher Cushing) ((Nick.Mulvenney@tr.com; +61 403574069;)) Keywords: RUGBY UNION AUS ENG/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.