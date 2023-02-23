Rugby-Garbisi starts at flyhalf for Italy against Ireland

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Paolo Garbisi will play at flyhalf for Italy in their Six Nations fixture against world number one Ireland in Rome on Saturday, his first start since the autumn international series late last year.

The Montpellier number 10 missed the opening two games of the tournament with knee injury and replaces Tommaso Allan, while wing Pierre Bruno is another change from the team that lost 31-14 to England last time out.

He takes over from Tommaso Menoncello, who moves to inside centre as Luca Morisi misses out.

The back three also contain Ange Capuozzo in the number 15 jersey and wing Edoardo Padovani, while Juan Ignacio Brex keeps his place at outside centre and scrumhalf Stephen Varney partners Garbisi.

The front row is made up of hooker Giacomo Nicotera and props Danilo Fischett and Simone Ferrari, the latter in the side for Marco Riccioni.

The rest of the pack is unchanged, with locks Niccolo Cannone and Federico Ruzza in front of loose-forwards Sebastian Negri, captain Michele Lamaro and Lorenzo Cannone.

"Every game has a different story," coach Kieran Crowley said in a media release from Italian Rugby. "We will face Ireland aware of what we did against France and England with the aim of improving in some areas that will make us more competitive.

"It will be a tough game against the number one team in the world and we can't wait to face them."

Italy have four wins in 34 previous matches against Ireland, though their only success since 1999 came in a 22-15 Six Nations victory in Rome a decade ago.

Italy team:

15 Ange Capuozzo (Stade Toulousain, 9 Caps)

14 Edoardo Padovani (Benetton Rugby, 42 Caps)

13 Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby, 20 Caps)

12 Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby, 8 Caps)

11 Pierre Bruno (Zebre Parma, 9 Caps)

10 Paolo Garbisi (Montpellier, 21 Caps)

9 Stephen Varney (Gloucester Rugby, 18 Caps)

8 Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 5 Caps)

7 Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby, 23 Caps) – Captain

6 Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby, 42 Caps)

5 Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby, 38 Caps)

4 Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby, 27 Caps)

3 Simone Ferrari (Benetton Rugby, 42 Caps)

2 Giacomo Nicotera (Benetton Rugby, 9 Caps)

1 Danilo Fischetti (London Irish, 27 Caps)

Replacements:

16 Luca Bigi (Zebre Parma 44 Caps)

17 Federico Zani (Benetton Rugby, 18 Caps)

18 Marco Riccioni (Saracens Rugby, 18 Caps)

19 Edoardo Iachizzi (Vannes, 2 Caps)

20 Giovanni Pettinelli (Benetton Rugby, 9 Caps)

21 Alessandro Fusco (Zebre Parma, 7 Caps)

22 Luca Morisi (London Irish, 41 Caps)

23 Tommaso Allan (Harlequins, 68 Caps)

(Reporting by Nick Said)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

