Rugby-French federation's Laporte in custody in laundering probe

January 24, 2023 — 10:43 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte, who stepped back from his duties last month after being convicted of corruption, was in custody and being questioned on Tuesday about the laundering of tax evasion proceeds, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors began interrogating Laporte on Tuesday morning "as part of a preliminary investigation opened by the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in August 2020 over suspicions of laundering tax fraud proceeds", the prosecutor's office said.

In December, in a separate case, Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euro ($81,400) fine for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

Reuters could not immediately reach a lawyer representing Laporte. He previously denied wrongdoing in the December case and said he will appeal.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

((ingrid.melander@thomsonreuters.com, Twitter @IngridMelander; +33 1 80 98 12 61;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.