Rugby-French federation president Laporte stands trial over sponsorship deal

Contributors
Julien Pretot Reuters
Anthony Paone Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

Three of French rugby's most prominent figures went on trial on Wednesday accused of offences linked to suspect commercial deals, shining an unwelcome light on the way the sport is run in the country a year before it hosts the World Cup.

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Three of French rugby's most prominent figures went on trial on Wednesday accused of offences linked to suspect commercial deals, shining an unwelcome light on the way the sport is run in the country a year before it hosts the World Cup.

National federation president Bernard Laporte and top division club Montpellier's owner Mohed Altrad are charged with influence peddling in connection with sponsorship of the national team.

Prosecutors allege that Laporte used undue influence in securing a role for Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey.

Both men have denied wrongdoing.

"I'll have the opportunity to explain myself during the proceedings. You'll see during the trial," Altrad told reporters as he arrived at Paris's criminal court.

Also standing trial is Claude Atcher, the recently suspended head of France's 2023 Rugby World Cup organising committee, who is accused of breach of trust, abuse of corporate assets and falsification of activity.

Prosecutors allege that his marketing company Score XV received money diverted from the rugby federation by Laporte for non-existent services.

Atcher, who was suspended amid allegations that organising committee leaders had created a toxic environment in which staff were verbally abused and overworked, has not commented publicly on the charges he faces.

The trial is expected to last until Sept. 22.

Next year's Rugby World Cup runs from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot and Anthony Paone; editing by John Stonestreet)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters