Rugby-France's Vakatawa barred from playing due to medical issue

Sept 5 (Reuters) - France and Racing 92 centre Virimi Vakatawa has been told by a medical commission of the country's rugby league (LNR) that he cannot play the sport professionally anymore due to a health problem, his club announced on Monday.

The club did not provide details of the problem but French sports daily L'Equipe said a news conference in the presence of Vakatawa is expected to take place on Tuesday.

"Racing 92 has just been informed of the decision of the LNR's medical committee to ban Virimi Vakatawa from continuing his professional career as a rugby player in France," the club said in a statement.

"Particularly saddened by this terrible announcement, Racing 92 gives its full support to Vakatawa."

The 30-year-old, who has Fijian roots, made his debut for France in 2016 and has played more than 30 tests.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

