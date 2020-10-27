Rugby-France's Le Roux cleared to face Ireland - Six Nations

Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

France lock Bernard Le Roux was cleared to play against Ireland in their Six Nations finale on Saturday after being cited for foul play against Wales last weekend.

The 31-year-old South Africa-born player appeared to strike the head of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones with his forearm in the first half of France’s 38-21 home victory in a friendly international last Saturday.

"The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Le Roux had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.12) but that it had not warranted a red card, and that Mr Le Roux is therefore free to resume playing immediately," the Six Nations said in a statement.

France are third in the Six Nations table on 13 points, behind England on points difference, with Ireland sitting on top with 14 points.

England face Italy on Saturday.

