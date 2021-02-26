Rugby-France v New Zealand to open 2023 World Cup

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The 2023 Rugby World Cup will kick off with a mouth-watering Pool A clash between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand, organisers said on Friday.

England will start their Pool D campaign against Argentina on Sept. 9 in Marseille, where world champions South Africa will take on Scotland the day after in Pool B https://resources.world.rugby/worldrugby/document/2021/02/26/0e55d2b8-2926-4122-90a7-f50b8258269c/RWC2023_Match-Schedule_EN.pdf before facing Ireland in Paris on Sept. 23.

"To be in the same pool as Ireland and Scotland will be a massive challenge, but to win the tournament, you have to be able to beat all the teams and we will be properly tested in the pool phases,” said Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber.

England will stay in the south with their second game against Japan scheduled for Sept. 17 in Nice.

The World Cup will be held from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28, 2023.

"Everyone who likes rugby dreams of seeing this game," France captain Charles Ollivon said of the clash with the All Blacks.

"Kicking off our World Cup against the All Blacks, there's no equivalent."

France and New Zealand have a rich history in the World Cup, with Les Bleus causing a major upset in a 43-31 victory in the 1999 semi-final after being 17-0 down at halftime, and the All Blacks winning the 2011 title with an 8-7 win in the final.

They met a total of seven times at the World Cup.

"It's going to be a massive occasion playing France in the opening match of the tournament," said New Zealand's Sam Cane.

"Matches between our two sides have been some of the most celebrated games in our history, so it'll be fantastic to meet them once again."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis and Louise Heavens)

