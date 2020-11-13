Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be named because they are not allowed to discuss the matter, said that the Six Nations committee was due to meet at 1200GMT and make a final decision.

France have cancelled their news conference, during which coach Fabien Galthie was due to announce the team to face Fiji in Vannes.

The French federation said the news conference was cancelled "due to exceptional circumstances".

Fiji rugby said earlier on Friday that one of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.