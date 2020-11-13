Rugby-France v Fiji Autumn Nations Cup game likely to be called off - source

Contributor
Julien Pretot Reuters
Published

The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Autumn Nations Cup game between France and Fiji on Sunday is likely to be cancelled following a string of positive coronavirus cases within the Fiji team, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The source, who declined to be named because they are not allowed to discuss the matter, said that the Six Nations committee was due to meet at 1200GMT and make a final decision.

France have cancelled their news conference, during which coach Fabien Galthie was due to announce the team to face Fiji in Vannes.

The French federation said the news conference was cancelled "due to exceptional circumstances".

Fiji rugby said earlier on Friday that one of their players had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

((julien.pretot@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495370;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters