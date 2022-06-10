Rugby-France to host South Africa, Australia and Japan in November

June 10 (Reuters) - France will host reigning World Cup champions South Africa as well as Australia and Japan in November, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said, as they build towards staging the global showpiece in 2023.

France, ranked number two in the world, have not lost since being beaten by Australia in July 2021 and claimed their first Six Nations Grand Slam and championship title since 2010 in March.

Their Autumn Nations Series begins against the Wallabies on Nov. 5 before they face world number one South Africa at Marseille's Stade Velodrome a week later.

France conclude the series at the Stadium de Toulouse on Nov. 20 against Japan, who they will also face twice in July.

France will host next year's World Cup from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.