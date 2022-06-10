World Markets

Rugby-France to host South Africa, Australia and Japan in November

Publisher
Reuters
Published

France will host reigning World Cup champions South Africa as well as Australia and Japan in November, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said, as they build towards staging the global showpiece in 2023.

June 10 (Reuters) - France will host reigning World Cup champions South Africa as well as Australia and Japan in November, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) said, as they build towards staging the global showpiece in 2023.

France, ranked number two in the world, have not lost since being beaten by Australia in July 2021 and claimed their first Six Nations Grand Slam and championship title since 2010 in March.

Their Autumn Nations Series begins against the Wallabies on Nov. 5 before they face world number one South Africa at Marseille's Stade Velodrome a week later.

France conclude the series at the Stadium de Toulouse on Nov. 20 against Japan, who they will also face twice in July.

France will host next year's World Cup from Sept. 8 to Oct. 28.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Aadi.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular