World Markets

Rugby-France team to play Argentina

Contributor
Nick Said Reuters
Published

France coach Fabien Galthie has named the following team to face Argentina in Saturday’s test at Stade de France in Paris:

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - France coach Fabien Galthie has named the following team to face Argentina in Saturday’s test at Stade de France in Paris:

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Romain Ntamack, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Gregory Alldritt, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Jonathan Danty

(Reporting by Nick Said)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular