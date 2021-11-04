Rugby-France team to play Argentina

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - France coach Fabien Galthie has named the following team to face Argentina in Saturday’s test at Stade de France in Paris:

Team: 15-Melvyn Jaminet, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Romain Ntamack, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (capt.), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Cameron Woki, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Willemse, 4-Thibaud Flament, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Gregory Alldritt, 21-Sekou Macalou, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Jonathan Danty

(Reporting by Nick Said)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.