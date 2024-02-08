Rugby-France team to face Scotland in the Six Nations

Feb 8 (Reuters) - France head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named the following team for the trip to face Scotland in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Saturday:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Jonathan Danty, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Maxime Lucu, 8-Gregory Alldritt (captain), 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Paul Gabrillagues, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Cyril Baille.

Replacements: 16-Julien Marchand, 17-Romain Taofifenua, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Posolo Tuilagi, 20-Alexandre Roumat, 21-Paul Boudehent, 22-Nolann Le Garrec, 23-Yoram Moefana.

(Reporting by Trevor Stynes)

((Trevor.Stynes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.