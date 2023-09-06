News & Insights

Rugby-France team to face New Zealand in World Cup Pool A

September 06, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Julien Pretot for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - France head coach Fabien Galthie on Wednesday named the following team to face New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup Pool A match at the Stade de France (1915GMT) on Friday:

15-Thomas Ramos, 14-Damian Penaud, 13-Gael Fickou, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Gabin Villiere, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (cap), 8-Gregory Alldritt, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Francois Cros, 5-Thibaud Flament, 4-Cameron Woki, 3-Uini Atonio, 2-Julien Marchand, 1-Reda Wardi

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Dorian Aldegheri, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Paul Boudehent, 21-Maxime Lucu, 22-Arthur Vincent, 23-Melvyn Jaminet

